Aisin Automotive boosts Chamber’s building fund

Anderson County Chamber continues fundraising for a new headquarters, recently receiving $40,000 from Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee.

“We are beyond thrilled and immensely grateful to Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee for their incredibly generous donation of $40,000 to the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce,” said Chamber president Rick Meredith. “This substantial contribution will play a pivotal role in our capital campaign for our new building, bringing us closer to our vision of fostering growth and innovation in our community.

“Thank you, Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee, for your unwavering support and commitment to our shared future. Together, we are building a brighter tomorrow!”

Aisin Tennessee was established in January 2004 and started mass production in July 2005. At the time, it projected 580 full-time employees at the Anderson County plant.

The company provides engine components to automobile manufacturers including Toyota, General Motors, Nissan and Honda. Key processes include die casting, gravity casting, machining and assembly.

The 524,000-square-foot facility on 82.5 acres is at 221 Frank L. Diggs Drive, Clinton, Tennessee. Info: 865-457-4581.