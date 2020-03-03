Rachel Janous packed a lot of living into 38 years

Sandra Clark

Reading the obituary of Rachel Marie Janous makes one regret not having known her. After the obligatory dates of birth and death, the writer says: The birth and death of Rachel are not nearly as relevant as the days and nights that she lived. And oh my – did she live!


The writer tells how Rachel met Brandon, her husband of almost 10 years. How she pursued a dancing career while also obtaining a degree in nursing. How they had three kids – Hadley Mae, Cooper Grace and Macklin Lawrence. And how they lived for a year in a 40-foot motor home with three kids under age 5 because Rachel wanted to keep her family close while Brandon traveled for work. They became known as The Janous Five and packed a lot of living into that adventure.

Take a minute to read the obituary. Then note the Celebration of Life service, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.

