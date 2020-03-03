Greystone Vista apartments refinanced for $22.5 million

The month of February is behind us and the beginning of spring is just around the corner. The total number of transactions for the month were 817 property transfers that totaled $257.45 million and 1,476 loans that totaled $451.29 million.

During the last week of the month, we recorded 214 property transfers and 393 loans. The 214 property transfers had a combined value of $59.91 million and the combined total of the loans recorded was $139.25 million.

West Knoxville continues to grow! The largest of the property transfers ($3.92 million) was for 66 lots in Waterstone at Hardin Valley Unit 2 from Shady Glen LLC to Ball Homes LLC. New homes are coming soon!

In Farragut, travelers along Grigsby Chapel Road will also see some improvements to the land located next to the Westside Unitarian Church. Belle Investment Company Inc. purchased the property from Diversified Holdings Inc. for $1.62 million.

In the lending arena, refinance loans were the largest transactions of the week. Greystone Vista LLC, the owner of the Greystone Vista Apartments on Valley Vista Road in the Hardin Valley area, refinanced $22.5 million from Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC.

Another large refinance was by Synergy Auto Wash LLC, owner of auto washes located on Maynardville Pike and Kingston Pike. Synergy borrowed $3.5 million from Mountain Commerce Bank.

Nick McBride is the Knox County register of deeds.