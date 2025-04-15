Ivan Racheff House & Gardens & Arboretum will be open special hours during the Dogwood Arts Festival. The gardens, located at 1943 Tennessee Ave., will be open Saturdays, April 19 and 26,10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Sundays, April 20 and 27, noon – 4 p.m. The gardens are also open during regular hours Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. The historic garden includes 3.5-acre garden walkways and a level II arboretum with more than 65 tree species. It includes a memorial wall and Blue Star and Gold Star Memorial honoring U. S. armed forces members.

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardener.