The Crown College Choir is touring the United Kingdom April 8-18. Here’s a clip of them singing “Arise, My Soul, Arise” at John Wesley’s Church in London.

Notes & Quotes

Halls Prayer Breakfast, sponsored by the Halls Business & Professional Association, will be Good Friday, April 18, at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Guest speaker is Shannon Sayne, Halls High wrestling coach. Individual tickets are available for $20 in advance or at the door. Contact Judy McMahan at 865-925-3948 or via email at jmcmahan@hpud.org for info or to purchase tickets.

Fort Sumter Community Cemetery board of directors and officers has set its required annual meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the cemetery office, located at 4828 Salem Church Road, Knoxville 37938. The annual report and questions will be answered at this meeting.

VMC had a great visit recently from Delta Dental’s Smile 180 Foundation. Frank Parsons and Dr. Wenk presented the Dental Clinic with a check for $28,000 for equipment and operational costs this year. We could not be more thankful for the Smile 180 Foundation’s support over the years, which has allowed VMC to provide high quality dental services to those most in need in our community year after year. Also pictured are Dental Coordinator Paula Mays, Clinical Services and Operations Officer Gabe Cline and CEO Tracey Williams.

Andy Self has been promoted to commercial lending manager at Home Federal Bank of Tennessee. The announcement came from Jonathan Mayfield, bank president. Self has been with the bank for over 20 years, serving most recently as private banking manager, a role he will continue to oversee. He is a graduate of Northwood University, Texas, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has completed The Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and The Southeastern School of Advanced Commercial Lending.

Danielle Kwasnik Ed.D. has been promoted to chief academic officer for South College. She is moving to Knoxville from Asheville, North Carolina, where she was president of that city’s South College campus. Kwasnik will oversee educational operations for students at South College’s 10 campuses as well as online and competency-based education programs. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Gardner-Webb University and a master of public administration degree and a doctorate in education from Nova Southeastern University (NSU).