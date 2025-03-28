Last week the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley asked for questions from followers on Facebook. Here are some of those questions and answers to them.

Q – Do your animals have their shots?

A – Yes! All of our adoptable animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all appropriate vaccinations and flea/tick medication. The only exception to this is if a puppy/kitten is too young to receive certain vaccines.

Q – What do you (HSTV) need donated right now?

A – We are in the process of expanding our Pet Food Pantry, a program where we hand out dog/cat food to members of the community in need, and could use some more food to make sure we meet the demand. Any brand of non-specialty cat or dog kibble would be very helpful!

Q – When do your dogs go outside?

A – We have staff here as early as 6:30am and as late as 7pm taking care of the animals despite not being open for that long each day. Over that time our dogs go out to our fenced in yards at least 5 times each day.

Q – Are you hiring?

A – We are always looking for animal lovers to join our team! Right now, we are hiring for Kennel Techs who meet the daily needs of the animals and a certified vet tech to help in our clinic. You can find out more about those roles and apply on our website.

Q – Will you hold an animal if someone can’t take them home that day?

A – Unfortunately, no. HSTV and just about every other shelter in the country is facing overcrowding issues right now. The longer each animal has to stay in the shelter the more stressed they will become and the longer another animal who has nowhere to go will have to wait for a kennel to open up.

Be sure to check us out on social media if you’d like to be a part of the next Q&A!

Pet tip of the week: Keep your dog safe and secure during car rides – many pet product companies sell seat belt clips which can attach right to your dog’s collar or harness

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or (865) 573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.