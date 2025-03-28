Zoo Knoxville is thrilled to announce the arrival of Jango, a 10-year-old male Malayan tiger, from Dickerson Park Zoo. Jango is a significant addition to the zoo’s conservation efforts, as he is considered one of the most genetically valuable Malayan tigers in the world.

Jango is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), a cooperative program designed to ensure the survival of threatened and endangered species through carefully managed breeding. With fewer than 200 Malayan tigers remaining in the wild, Jango’s genetics are crucial to maintaining a healthy and diverse population under human care.

Jango’s move to Zoo Knoxville is an important step in ongoing efforts to protect this critically endangered species. He has been settling into his new home and will eventually be introduced to Batari, the zoo’s female Malayan tiger, as part of a breeding recommendation from the SSP.

“We’re excited to welcome Jango to Zoo Knoxville and to play a role in the survival of his species,” said Bill Street, Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO. “Pairing Jango with our female Batari is an important step in ensuring the future of Malayan tigers, and we hope their introduction will contribute to the preservation of this critically endangered species.”

Guests will be able to see Jango in the Tiger Forest habitat as he settles into his new surroundings.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.