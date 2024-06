Bring your furry-pawed pet to Puppy Palooza on Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek shopping center, 11491 Parkside Drive, Farragut.

The event will include vendors, exciting giveaways and plenty of fun, with proceeds benefiting Humane Society of Tennessee Valley.

