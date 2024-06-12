Dick’s House of Sport to hold Passion Camp

Looking for a unique activity this summer for your kiddos? This looks like a unique opportunity for youth 6-9 to find where their sports interest lies, even at a young age.

Dick’s House of Sport Youth Find Your Passion Camp will be held from June 17-20, 9 a.m.- noon at the West Town Mall location, 7600 Kingston Pike.

The Passion Camp will introduce each youth to basic fundamentals for football (non-contact), baseball/softball, soccer, basketball, golf, rock climbing, volleyball and track.

At the end of the four-day camp, each athlete will be asked to tell their favorite sport – passion. On the last day, Thursday, Dick’s will host a Passion Ceremony where each athlete will announce their passion and receive an equipment piece from their chosen sport as well as camp T-shirt and certificate.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.