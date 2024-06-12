Gibbs softball racks up post season honors

Gibbs softball not only won their 11th state championship, but individual honors have been awarded as well.

Well deserved, the entire coaching staff was named 2024 Coaching Staff of the Year by the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association: Head coach Carol Mitchell, assistants Alex Walker, Bob Solomon, Andy Hibbett and Sierra Hucklebee.

Congratulations to Addison Merritt and Lacey Keck who were named to the Class A All State team.

Malyiah Smith was named Class 3 A Miss Softball on their TSCA honors!

Maddi Whaley received the NFHS Award of Excellence in Sportsmanship, Ethics & Integrity, established to honor student athletes who take extraordinary strides in manifesting exceptional character in their athletic pursuits.

Information for article and all pictures from Gibbs Softball website.

