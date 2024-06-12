Angela Breeding earns Tyler Duke Award

Angela Breeding, Farragut High School social studies teacher, received the 2024 Tyler Duke Award, presented by Stan Duke, Tyler’s father, during the end of school year luncheon. In addition, she received $2,000 as the recipient of the award.

Tyler, a 2006 FHS graduate, passed away in 2009 while a student at the University of Tennessee. Since his passing, Tyler’s parents, Stan and Lisa Duke, have honored his memory with the Tyler Duke Award, given at the end of each year during a ceremony by the Farragut High School Education Foundation.

Stan Duke said: “Tyler’s relationships with the people he dealt with in the Farragut schools were a springboard for him, especially during his junior and senior years.”

Information for this article from Farragut High School Education Foundation website.

