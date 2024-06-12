Ball Camp ES excites former Ball Campers

Former Ball Camp Elementary student Emory Kate Brengle had a great time at the end of the year carnival at her alma mater, on Friday, May 3, sponsored by the Ball Camp Elementary School PTA . Several of the teachers auctioned off what they termed “student experiences.” There were some relaxed experiences such as special lunches, extra snack time or additional game time. There were also more spirited experiences offered such as silly-string battles with teachers, water balloons thrown at the assistant principal and playground water fights.

Emory Kate talked her Mimi, Martha Jean Bratton, into bidding for a pickup basketball game with her favorite elementary PE teacher, John Yander. Martha Jean said Emory Kate and two of her 7th grade buddies cashed in on the game and everyone had great fun. All three 7th grade students are former Ball Campers.

