Pellissippi State Community College invested in the youth of the area this summer in specialized camps, one being a middle school 3D Printing camp.

The three-day 3D Printing Youth Camp allowed student creativity to meet technology as they delved into the world of design using CAD software, unleashing their artistic flair with doodle pens, and learning the fundamentals of 3D printing to bring their ideas to life.

This hands-on camp was perfect for aspiring innovators, providing a unique opportunity to explore the latest in design technology while developing problem-solving skills and fostering teamwork. By the end of the camp, participants could not only take home their own 3D creations but also a newfound passion for engineering and design.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.