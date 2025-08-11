Judge Rosson honored for professionalism

Former Knoxville City Judge John R. Rosson Jr. was honored August 6, 2025, for his 37 years of service.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon attended as did Police Chief Paul Noel. “Thank you to Judge Rosson for nearly four decades of selfless and compassionate service to our community,” said Noel.

His Facebook post had 79 comments at deadline, most complimentary. Attorney James A.H. Bell recalled he had represented the two previous city judges. One who “shot and killed a cash register at a liquor store,” and the other who was “acquitted after his first trial and died before subsequent charges (could be tried.) … John put true professionalism into the office,” Bell wrote.

A 1975 graduate of the University of Tennessee Law School, Rosson was appointed to the part-time position initially. He has maintained a private practice, taking care not to represent those who might come before him in city court.

Comptroller finds wrongdoing in Knox County

Somebody is passing out dumb pills at the City County Building.

Otherwise, how to explain why high-paid officeholders take both a car allowance and a car?

Both Trustee Justin Biggs and Property Assessor Phil Ballard were found to have taken auto expenses from Knox County while driving a county vehicle, in a report dated August 8, 2025, by Comptroller Justin Mumpower. Knox County Government Report 2025

Ballard was indicted August 6 on one count of official misconduct. Biggs was not indicted, although a former employee of his office, Jason Dobbins, was indicted on two counts of official misconduct.

Ballard stopped taking a car allowance ($7,600 for 26 pay periods) in January 2025 and repaid Knox County $2,776.95.

Biggs repaid Knox County $3,500 on April 28, his estimate of his overcharges on hotels and vehicle reimbursement. With the county rate for hotels $248 per day, Biggs rented and authorized Knox County to pay $584 for one day’s stay at Renaissance Nashville.

Dobbins was fired by Biggs on April 14. The comptroller estimates Dobbins created a loss to Knox County of $102,153. Details in the report.

Auditors looked at five of the roughly 245 vehicles operated through the mayor’s office. Problems were found in only one.

Ballard, whose staff must appraise property onsite, has 14 vehicles.

Sherry Witt, Knox County Clerk, has five satellite offices but only three vehicles. The audit showed 98% of the use was for official business and only 2% was personal.

Biggs, whose office collects and invests taxes, leased six vehicles. The audit showed those vehicles were used 57% for official business and 43% for personal business.

The comptroller did not look at the Sheriff’s Office or Knox County Schools.

Notes & Quotes

Today (8/11/25) Judge Charles Breyer in the Northern District of California will hold a bench trial in Newsom v. Trump, to determine whether Donald Trump’s deployment of the military to Los Angeles violated the Posse Comitatus Act by using the military for civilian law enforcement purposes. Television won’t be allowed, but audio broadcast will be and may be available on Zoom. More from Joyce Vance here.

Jonathan Bryant is Lenoir City’s new chief of police. He was sworn in on July 1, 2025,

Russell Barker, sheriff of Anderson County, is president of the TN Sheriff’s Association for the 2025-26 year. He follows Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy who served as president 2024-25. Elected sheriff in 2018, Barker began his career in community policing 20 years ago.

In Memoriam: Joe Cook was 51-year professor at UT Law

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, for Professor Joseph G. Cook. He died on January 21, 2025, at age 85. The service will begin at 1 p.m. in Room 132 of the University of Tennessee Winston College of Law, 1505 Cumberland Ave.

Professor Cook came to Tennessee in 1965, straight from receiving an LL.M. degree from Yale University. His undergrad and law degrees were from the University of Alabama.

He was the university’s Macebearer in 2004-05 and received other honors over the years. In 1979, he was named the Williford Gragg Distinguished Professor of Law which he held until his retirement in 2016 as professor emeritus.

His obituary reads: “He cared about many things. Among them was justice, meeting the needs of others, caring for our animals and protecting wildlife and the planet.” His full obituary is here.