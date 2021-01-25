Private services set for Dick Bales

Dick Bales, a well-known real estate broker, passed away Jan. 22, 2021, at age 84. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served as treasurer. Among his survivors is his sister, Phyllis Severance of Fountain City.

Mr. Bales was in the commercial real estate business for 43 years, receiving many honors and rewards. In 1982 he started the commercial division of Volunteer Realty which is now Coldwell Banker-Wallace. The family plans private services. Additional obituary information is here.