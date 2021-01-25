Bullen to lead OT fieldwork

Colleen Bullen, OTD, OTR/L, has been hired as academic fieldwork coordinator and assistant professor at the Lincoln Memorial University Doctor of Occupational Therapy program. Bullen earned her bachelor’s degree and doctorate of occupational therapy from the University of Toledo in Ohio. Before joining LMU, she practiced mostly in the area of pediatrics. The program will be located at LMU-Knoxville, 9737 Cogdill Road. Info here.

Knox County Commission meets today (1/25) via Zoom. The Beer Board meets at 4 p.m., the regular commission meeting is at 5 p.m. with a break for zonings at 7 p.m. The broadcast is available on Knox County’s YouTube channel and on Community TV (channel 12 on Comcast). Agenda here.

PARC, Knoxville’s Police Advisory & Review Committee, will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Info here.