Pretty as a picture in Blowing Rock

I am a lover of words, especially adjectives. I want descriptions of everything from a dinner entrée (fresh, grilled, decadent) to characters in my current read (devious, enchanting, dubious). Words paint a vivid picture for me.

Picturesque is an adjective used to describe as charming, quaint or suitable for a painting. Blowing Rock, NC, is called picturesque in advertising campaigns which intrigued me enough to spend a weekend there painting for an event and competition. So many possibilities!

But no. Instead, fog, rain and foggy rain covered the hamlet for the entire three days. Picturesque was not in my description, however it was a success! The clouds parted, the fog lifted and revealed beautiful views on my way out of town, just in time for one quick study! Blowing Rock, charming, quaint and picturesque!

