Carey Whitworth gets the nod for UT lobbyist

Carey Whitworth has been recommended to become vice president for government relations and advocacy for the University of Tennessee by UT President Randy Boyd, pending approval by the Board of Trustees. Whitworth will succeed Anthony Haynes, who will depart UT in December to lead the Tennessee Municipal League. Whitworth, who has been with UT since 2012, is currently associate vice president. Whitworth holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from UT Knoxville, where she received the highest student honor, the Torchbearer Award.

Fountain City BPA will meet at noon Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Central Baptist Church in Fountain City. Veterans will enjoy a free lunch (up to 25 attendees). RSVP is required for all attendees by emailing or calling Sharon Jennings at 865-531-9165. The speaker is Pat Polis, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Captain Bill Robinson Chapter 1078.

Fantasy of Trees is going virtual for 2020. The 35-year holiday tradition is East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s biggest fundraiser. During November, tickets may be purchased for $10 from the Raffle Tree for a chance to win prizes worth thousands of Dollars from Walmart and The Home Depot. Tickets sales close Nov. 29 at midnight. Winners will be announced on Monday, Nov. 30. See rules for complete details.

Knoxville Children’s Theatre will present a live production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” The play has been adapted to 90 minutes and is geared for ages 12 and older. Play dates are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 and 5 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through Nov. 15. Tickets will be limited to 60 attendees for each performance; families will be distanced from each other and masks will be required for entry.