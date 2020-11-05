New exhibits open First Friday at The Emporium

First Friday on Nov. 6 features five new exhibits at The Emporium Center, 100 South Gay Street. The event lasts from 5-8 p.m., with music from Ralph Schick at 6:30. Masks are required for entry, capacity will be limited for social distancing. These exhibitions will be on display Nov. 6-24. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9-5. The Emporium will be closed Nov. 25-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The new featured exhibits are:

Our Language – Creative Photography: Jurgen Dopakta, Elena Ganusova, Andreas Koschan

Recent Works (Mixed Media) – The Emporium’s Tenant Artists

Paper in Three Dimensions – Bruce Bunting

Slightly disturbing watercolor paintings with slightly irrational ramblings – Tonya Wunder and Stephan Brayfield

Action Expression – The Eric Buechel Fine Art Studio (Cumberland-area artists collaboration)

For more information or to shop their online Holiday sale, contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.

Enjoy this carousel of works as a preview to Friday’s show.