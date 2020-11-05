Services this week for Dick Abbott

A longtime educator and coach has died. Dick Abbott, 91, passed away Nov. 2, 2020. He was a mechanic on the F-86 Sabre jets after high school graduation and then played basketball for four years at Maryville College.

He began teaching and coaching at Greenback High School, then landed at Alcoa City Schools in 1957 where he began a lifetime commitment to the community of Alcoa. During this time, he pursued and received a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee. He was principal of Alcoa Elementary School from 1969-86. Among many honors, the gym at the new Alcoa High School was named the Dick Abbott Gymnasium.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy, their four daughters and their families. Additional obituary information is here.

Friends may call at their convenience Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McAmmon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A private family service will be held Saturday with a celebration of life to be held at Springbrook Park Pavilion at 3 p.m. Sunday Nov. 8. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets.