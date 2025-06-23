News bulletin: College football really matters.

If you have ever wondered how important the sport is to coaches and young athletes, consider these record numbers:

In the previous recruiting cycle, Tennessee awarded 25 scholarships. Twenty-three recipients skipped the last five months of high school to get a head start.

Some coaches in the immediate area believe early enrollment is a magic key that could lead to a championship team. Recruits are convinced it is a smart short cut to college playing time.

What do 17- and 18-year-olds miss by charging ahead boldly? Friendships, spring sports, senior social events and, in many cases, the formal cap-and-gown experience.

What did they gain by December arrival? A sneak preview of bowl preparations, very important development opportunities, winter strength and conditioning workouts, spring practice and a better chance to play in September.

Reasons to not enroll early? Family or personal preference or not enough early planning to condense academic requirements into three and a half years.

The holy authority on college football, Nick Saban, is a lot of help on which way to go, maybe yes, maybe no.

“I didn’t ever try to talk a guy into coming in mid-year. I think you make a sacrifice.”

Saint Nick said a player has to want to do that … OK if he does … don’t oversell the idea … but there are benefits.

Tennessee has a best example of early arrival: High school superstar David Sanders came to claim an offensive tackle job. He is an exceptional talent. From what I hear, he is working overtime to be ready.

Who came late, you ask?

Wide receiver Joakim Dodson, three-star prospect, has the advantage of a father who played college football. Damien Dodson had big pass-catching numbers at Memphis in the 1990s.

Joakim played three seasons at Collierville High. He was all-state as a junior. He switched to Baylor School in Chattanooga last fall. That might explain his delayed arrival at UT. Maybe it was worth the wait.

He caught 58 passes for 871 yards and 13 touchdowns at Baylor. Vol coaches told him he was the “steal” of the recruiting class. Twenty or more other colleges wanted him. Georgia made a late offer.

Joakim can probably catch up fast enough to help Tennessee some this season. The roster is thin at his position. All he absolutely has to do is learn the terminology, learn the playbook, master route refinements and get on the same page with three quarterbacks. It would help to get stronger between now and August.

Dodson is 6-0 and 190. He projects as a slot receiver. He is very athletic and has run-away potential.

Coach Kelsey Pope is under some duress to produce an improved group of receivers. Who he has had to work with are returning starter Chris Brazzell, would-be star Mike Matthews, probable slot starter Braylon Staley, Alabama transfer Amari Jefferson and the early freshmen, Travis Smith and Radarious Jackson.

Boo Carter, starter on defense, wants to play some offense to improve his chances for a Heisman Trophy. He is an X factor. There is room for Dodson.

Pope says a coach must prepare freshmen as if they may play, or, in Tennessee’s case, have to play.

“Some will be able to handle the learning curve. Some won’t. That’s physical and mental.”

All Dodson has to do is catch up and catch the football.

Defensive tackle Charles House, 6-4 and 290, is the other late arrival. He moves well for his size. He was a four-star prep star in Charlotte. He turned down Georgia and Alabama offers to be a Volunteer.

Ex-Vol linebacker Daryl Vereen was House’s coach at North Mecklenburg High. That might have been a factor in recruiting. Vereen knows a lot about Tennessee. He was signed by Phillip Fulmer and survived under Lane Kiffin and Derek Dooley.

Not all that many freshmen play in the defensive line in the Southeastern Conference. It’s a place for full-grown men. From the beginning, I was guessing House would be a red-shirt candidate. If so, he has plenty of time to develop.

If a void appears that Isaiah Campbell or Ethan Utley can’t fill and House moves up, he’ll have to do it on athletic ability instead of experience.

House is a definite future. Despite the late start, he could be a now if really needed. Line coach Rodney Garner has accomplished some remarkable things.

