Powell plans parade, picnic

The annual 4th of July Picnic at Powell Station Park is set to roll on Saturday, July 3, with numerous business, church and individual sponsors. These events are free and open to the public. Dr. Shana Sparks is director of public relations for the Powell Business and Professional Association. This is her report:
Powell Lions Club Parade will step off at 11:30 a.m. with lineup at Powell Middle School starting at 10, per Cory Payne of Powell Lions Club.
Picnic in the Park will be from noon until 3 p.m., featuring DJ Sterl the Pearl (Sterling Henton), playing music and announcing contests. There will be raffles with prizes provided by The Bailey Group, KnoxTNToday.com, Knoxville Chiropractic Solutions, Master Dry, Thress Nursery, Kim Frazier and many more. If you can provide a raffle prize, drop it off at The Bailey Group by today (7/2). Additional info on Facebook here.
Food
- Hot dogs – provided by Food City Powell
- Water – from Hallsdale Powell Utility District
- Lemonade (and Koozies too) – Ryan and Phil Nichols at State Farm Insurance
- Chips – First Century Bank (Denise Girard)
- Watermelon – Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue Squad
Activities
- Bounce Houses – sponsored by Dr. Shana Sparks with Knoxville Chiropractic Solutions and Michael Laverdure of Knucklebusters AAMCO
- Face Painting and church fans – The Laura Bailey Group of Realty Executives
- Bubbles and bubble pit – East TN Pediatric Dentistry with Dr. Jessica Phillips and Garry Phillips
Contests
- Hula Hoop contest (always fun)
- Ice Cream Eating Contest – sponsored by Weigel’s
Booths
- Sheriff Tom Spangler
- County Clerk Sherry Witt
- Candidate for Sheriff Jimmy (J.J.) Jones
- Judson Mason – Cotton candy
- Chuck Severance – Candy
- Kim Frazier – Cotton candy flavored candies
- First Baptist Powell – Cookies
- Bells Campground Baptist – Snow cones
- Rural Metro and Knox Co Rescue Squad – Hand sanitizer
- Michael Laverdure of Knucklebusters AAMCO – Dog tags and American flags
- Josh Hemphill State Farm – Popsicles, balls, bubbles and frisbees
- PBPA – Hacky sack balls
- Shattered Dreams with Dallas Love – Cell phone accessories
- East TN Orthodontics with Dr. Justin Trisler – Fun games with toy prizes
- John Pencheck – Balloon animals
- Master Dry Services – Goodie bags