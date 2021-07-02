Powell plans parade, picnic

The annual 4th of July Picnic at Powell Station Park is set to roll on Saturday, July 3, with numerous business, church and individual sponsors. These events are free and open to the public. Dr. Shana Sparks is director of public relations for the Powell Business and Professional Association. This is her report:

Powell Lions Club Parade will step off at 11:30 a.m. with lineup at Powell Middle School starting at 10, per Cory Payne of Powell Lions Club.

Picnic in the Park will be from noon until 3 p.m., featuring DJ Sterl the Pearl (Sterling Henton), playing music and announcing contests. There will be raffles with prizes provided by The Bailey Group, KnoxTNToday.com, Knoxville Chiropractic Solutions, Master Dry, Thress Nursery, Kim Frazier and many more. If you can provide a raffle prize, drop it off at The Bailey Group by today (7/2). Additional info on Facebook here.

Food

Hot dogs – provided by Food City Powell

Water – from Hallsdale Powell Utility District

Lemonade (and Koozies too) – Ryan and Phil Nichols at State Farm Insurance

Chips – First Century Bank (Denise Girard)

Watermelon – Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue Squad

Activities

Bounce Houses – sponsored by Dr. Shana Sparks with Knoxville Chiropractic Solutions and Michael Laverdure of Knucklebusters AAMCO

Face Painting and church fans – The Laura Bailey Group of Realty Executives

Bubbles and bubble pit – East TN Pediatric Dentistry with Dr. Jessica Phillips and Garry Phillips

Contests

Hula Hoop contest (always fun)

Ice Cream Eating Contest – sponsored by Weigel’s

Booths