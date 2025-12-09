Several holiday-season kick-offs took place this past weekend, with more scheduled for this week (see HEADLINES for more information).

Saturday morning, December 6, Karns Parade captured one momma’s heart. Hayden Jennings served as the Grand Marshall of the Christmas Parade. Hayden was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2024.

Hayden’s mother posted, “Just want to say a quick thank you to Karns Fair for having Hayden be the Grand Marshall this morning in the Christmas Parade! It was so much fun and a little emotional for this Momma to see everyone and see our community rallying around Hayden and cheering him on once again! We love Karns and couldn’t have asked for a better spot for God to put us!”

Saturday evening, the Powell Parade set off from the middle school.

Resident Erik York said, “Had a blast with family at the Powell Christmas Parade.”

Sunday afternoon, the Light Up the Valley Festival entertained residents of Hardin Valley.

Resident Susan Bentley posted: “ The Hardin Valley ROCKS!! Business Alliance did an amazing job with the “Light the Valley” event this evening! Thank you, Vulcan Materials, for the best setup for Santa! Santa loved lighting the tree and seeing everyone!”

Earlier Sunday afternoon, the Reindeer Run 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk in Maryville showcased some exciting moments. Participant and overall winner, Jason Altman, posted pictures and comments. “Fortunate to come away with the Overall Win at yesterday’s Reindeer Run 5K in 17:16. Looking back, it was my fastest time on that course since at least 2016…thankful the West High School Cross Country kids are keeping me in shape!

