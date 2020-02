Did I mention that I love my job? This week I was at Pond Gap Elementary School with Opie and Carina of 100.3 The Wolf to recognize Pond Gap as the Food City School of the Month for January. The school received Food City school bucks points. Great staff doing great things at Pond Gap.

Fantastic Friday: From noon to close today only, Food City stores are offering super specials. Read about it at Food City_2.28 Knox ROP

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.