Birding with KTOS

If you like birds and want to join others with similar interests, then we’ve got a deal for you. Morton Massey, president of the Knoxville Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society (KTOS), has offered to share information with readers of KnoxTNToday.com.

Now don’t be shy. If you want to join this group, just show up. But be advised. I went once when Dr. Bob Collier was speaking and never found the meeting. Explore the website here and get the room number, building and perhaps a campus map. Good luck.

March program: Todd Freeberg, professor of psychology at UTK and KTOS member, will do a presentation on “Songbird Social Psychology.” The meeting is 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the UT Veterinary School.

Better Backyards Blog: Karin Beuerlein’s latest blog post is A Bit of Bird Butter.

Upcoming Bird Walks (click on Calendar to see details)