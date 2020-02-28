Jim Wright was community booster

James C. “Jim” Wright Sr. passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, at his home in Seymour. Mr. Wright, 75, was a business leader in North Knoxville where he worked to organize the first of many Happy Holler Street Fairs. He and his wife, Karen, acquired Vinyard Floor Covering in 1980 and it continues to be family owned and operated.

Mr. Wright was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He attended St. Mary’s and Our Lady of Fatima schools and was a graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School class of 1963 before going on to attend the University of Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and Air National Guard, and he coached many youth sports teams. Additional obituary information is here.

Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414, W. Vine Ave., will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7. A celebration of life will follow from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Crowne Plaza, 401 W. Summit Hill Drive.