Join us for Plates for a Purpose on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Plaid Apron for an evening of great food, meaningful connections, and community impact presented by Kevin Green Elevates. The event will feature Chef Drew McDonald of Knoxville’s Plaid Apron alongside the talented students of Pellissippi State’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program.

Guests will enjoy a seasonally inspired four-course menu crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, paired with wines chosen to complement each dish, all within the intimate setting of The Plaid Apron.

All proceeds directly support scholarships and hands-on learning opportunities for Pellissippi State Culinary Arts students.

Register HERE: https://www.pstcc.edu/foundation/plates-for-a-purpose/.

Please reserve your seat today and join us for an evening that celebrates food, community, and the future of our local culinary scene. Seating is limited, so be sure to get your place at the table!

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

To provide KnoxTNToday with news and events, contact news@knoxtntoday.com.