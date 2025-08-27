Hardin Valley Academy has a two-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. KCS Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and HVA Executive Principal Dr. Kirk Renegar were joined by elected officials and school/community leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 21, 2025.

The new building contains 43,861 square feet. The first floor serves as a dedicated Freshman Academy with a satellite administrative area. Other parts of the building house additional labs for the school’s Health Science and STEM Academies, a special education suite, a teacher workroom and an ICC-500 compliant storm shelter.

Originally expected to cost some $9.5 million, increased prices of building materials drove the cost to roughly $11.4 million.

Merit Construction Inc. was proud to serve as general contractor, saying the addition “will support students for years to come.”

Merit built original school

Merit Construction Inc. was selected as construction manager for Hardin Valley Academy, a high school built in West Knox County to relieve overcrowding at Farragut and Karns high schools. The school was completed in July 2008 and opened to students for the 2008-2009 school year.

Hardin Valley Academy features a two-story atrium and has a capacity of 2,100 students in grades 9 through 12. It includes a 695-seat auditorium, a 2,100-seat gymnasium, a media center and facilities for music, fine arts and outdoor athletics.

The Hardin Valley Academy won the 2008 High School of the Year award as given by the Tennessee School Boards Association. It was designed by Lewis Group Architects.

Notes & Quotes

Spring Hill Elementary PTO is seeing vendors for the third annual SHE Holiday Craft Fair, planned for Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 2-4 p.m. at the school gym. School office: 865-594-1365.

Lonsdale Elementary has a PTFO (parent/teacher/friend organization). The Lonsdale PTFO helps to purchase supplies for students and teachers; provide field drips for every grade like Zoo Knoxville and Biztown; and helps host family engagement events like Math/STEM Night and Hispanic Heritage Night. Reach out to principal Will Smith at 865-594-1330 or PTFO president Jennifer Yates at 865-594-1330 or jennifer.yates@knoxschools.org/.

