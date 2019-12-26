Pinklets on Six O’Clock Swerve tonight

Happy Boxing Day, folks! Time to give yourself a well-deserved tip.

Our friend Wayne Bledsoe at WDVX’s Six O’Clock Swerve has just the treat you need. At his live radio show at 6 tonight, airing from Barley’s in the Old City, the Pinklets will perform.

If you like fresh rock ’n’ roll and you haven’t caught a Pinklets show before, this is a great opportunity. The setting is a wonderful size for this homegrown, energetic sister act – though frankly, they’ve played to huge audiences at festivals, so they can handle any size crowd.

Roxie, Lucy and Eliza Abernathy have practically grown up on stage, so it feels like a comfort zone for them.

The Pinklets’ self-penned songs stand above what’s expected from grrrl rock. Yes, there are love songs, but they’re so beyond teenage angst that you forget you’re listening to musicians who’re still so young.

If you can’t make it to Barley’s, you can listen to the show live on WDVX, 89.9 FM, or stream online.

Old City awesomeness

Lots of good stuff is going on this weekend in the Old City.

Boyd’s Jig & Reel looks like the place to be. Wendel Werner & the Strange Relationship will perform a free show at 10 p.m. Friday. Werner has a new CD out, so this performance should be full of surprises.

Head to the Jig & Reel at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Happy Birthday Mic Harrison & the High Score Holiday Happy Hour. Every date by Harrison & the High Score is a party. And the Doug Harris Band will wrap up the night at 10.

Fresh ‘Fiddler’ for you

Another present you can give yourself this weekend comes from the Tennessee Theatre. The grand entertainment palace is hosting the touring company of “Fiddler on the Roof” Friday through Sunday.

With songs such as “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life,” “Fiddler on the Roof” is one of the most memorable shows of Broadway’s past 60 years. This new staging by Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings a “fresh and authentic vision” to this beloved show.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday.

New Year’s Eve festivities

Hey, New Year’s Eve is Tuesday. If you want to welcome the new year with music, Barley’s is offering yacht rock with Smooth Sailor starting at 10 p.m. Boyd’s Jig & Reel will have Dave Eggar & Friends at 10 p.m.

Soul Finger and Crumbsnatchers will play at Scruffy City Hall, starting at 10 p.m. At Preservation Pub, the Snozzberries will play at 9 p.m., with Grandpa’s Stash stepping on stage at 11:45 to ring in 2020.

Betsy Pickle is a veteran entertainment, features and news reporter best known as the longtime film critic for the Knoxville News Sentinel.