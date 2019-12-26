Cabin in the Snow

Cades Cove is a special place. The frequency and variety of my images from there tell you how special it is to me and so many other visitors. It becomes truly great when there is new snow to celebrate.

With this image I focused on the building with the foreground branches and twigs out of focus to soften the image and to encourage your eyes to follow through to the cabin in the distance. Spending a snowy night in a Cades Cove cabin would be a joy. But not this cabin. This is actually the Forest Service maintenance building. See how a little snow can even make a machine shed look good!

