Locals named to state boards

Gov. Bill Lee has appointed several Tennesseans to boards and commissions. The full list is Boards and Commissions Appointments 12.23.19 FINAL

Knox County appointees are:

Committee for Clinical Perfusionists, Joshua Anderson, clinical perfusionist

Forestry Commission, Dr. Sharon Jean-Philippe, at-large member

Heritage Conservation Trust Fund Board, Madge Cleveland, member

Human Rights Commission, Annazette Houston, East Tennessee

Southern Regional Education Board, Anthony Wise, member

Neighboring county appointees include:

Wine and Grape Board, Rick Riddle of Union County, representing the wine industry

Heritage Conservation Trust Fund Board, Earl Worsham of Sevier County, member

Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, Johnny Bohanan of Sevier County, public safety representative.