Locals named to state boards

Gov. Bill Lee has appointed several Tennesseans to boards and commissions. The full list is Boards and Commissions Appointments 12.23.19 FINAL
Knox County appointees are:
Committee for Clinical Perfusionists, Joshua Anderson, clinical perfusionist
Forestry Commission, Dr. Sharon Jean-Philippe, at-large member
Heritage Conservation Trust Fund Board, Madge Cleveland, member
Human Rights Commission, Annazette Houston, East Tennessee
Southern Regional Education Board, Anthony Wise, member
Neighboring county appointees include:
Wine and Grape Board, Rick Riddle of Union County, representing the wine industry
Heritage Conservation Trust Fund Board, Earl Worsham of Sevier County, member
Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, Johnny Bohanan of Sevier County, public safety representative.