National Road Trip Day was Friday, May 23, as the official start of summer. Pilot is revving up for the start of summer with limited-time offerings, the ultimate road trip giveaway and travel trends.
Pilot teamed up with Campspot, the leading booking platform for campgrounds, RV parks and glamping resorts, to survey nearly 2,000 road trippers and reveal one of the biggest trends for this summer: the pop-up escape – a one- to three-night, flexible, budget-friendly getaway.
Key findings from the 2025 Campspot x Pilot Summer Travel Survey:
- Short trips, big impact: 53% of travelers surveyed are planning more short trips or weekend getaways than in previous years, with more than 90% gearing up for pop-up escapes this summer – quick trips typically within driving distance of home.
- Experience over agenda: 66% of travelers say the best part of a road trip is discovering hidden gems, while 62% enjoy making memories with family or friends and 61% love soaking in the scenic views.
- Road trip priorities: 84% say they most value the convenience of fuel, food and restrooms in one stop. The perfect playlist (56%) and meaningful conversations (54%) also top the list of road trip essentials.
- Snack strategy: More than half (57%) of travelers crave a mix of everything, opting for the perfect portable treat of salty and sweet to elevate the journey.
- The (nearby) great escape: 58% of travelers are heading to lakes or beaches this summer, followed by mountains or national parks (51%) and charming small towns (48%), with 57% of travelers saying they’ll travel 200 miles or less to get to their destination.
