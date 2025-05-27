National Road Trip Day was Friday, May 23, as the official start of summer. Pilot is revving up for the start of summer with limited-time offerings, the ultimate road trip giveaway and travel trends.

Pilot teamed up with Campspot , the leading booking platform for campgrounds, RV parks and glamping resorts, to survey nearly 2,000 road trippers and reveal one of the biggest trends for this summer: the pop-up escape – a one- to three-night, flexible, budget-friendly getaway.

Key findings from the 2025 Campspot x Pilot Summer Travel Survey:

53% of travelers surveyed are planning more short trips or weekend getaways than in previous years, with more than 90% gearing up for pop-up escapes this summer – quick trips typically within driving distance of home. Experience over agenda: 66% of travelers say the best part of a road trip is discovering hidden gems, while 62% enjoy making memories with family or friends and 61% love soaking in the scenic views.

66% of travelers say the best part of a road trip is discovering hidden gems, while 62% enjoy making memories with family or friends and 61% love soaking in the scenic views. Road trip priorities: 84% say they most value the convenience of fuel, food and restrooms in one stop. The perfect playlist (56%) and meaningful conversations (54%) also top the list of road trip essentials.

84% say they most value the convenience of fuel, food and restrooms in one stop. The perfect playlist (56%) and meaningful conversations (54%) also top the list of road trip essentials. Snack strategy: More than half (57%) of travelers crave a mix of everything, opting for the perfect portable treat of salty and sweet to elevate the journey.

More than half (57%) of travelers crave a mix of everything, opting for the perfect portable treat of salty and sweet to elevate the journey. The (nearby) great escape: 58% of travelers are heading to lakes or beaches this summer, followed by mountains or national parks (51%) and charming small towns (48%), with 57% of travelers saying they’ll travel 200 miles or less to get to their destination.

