This is a new day, a new beginning for Tennessee baseball.

The unpredictable Volunteers and three opponents (to be designated) will square off Friday at friendly Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the first round of the unpredictable NCAA tournament.

The big show brings together 64 teams in 16 regional sites (eight in the Southeastern Conference) to begin a wild scramble for eight places in the College World Series.

Tony Vitello’s guys won first prize just a year ago. For a little while last week, there was cause for optimism. Tennessee knocked out Alabama and upset No. 1 Texas in the SEC tournament. Alas, after just two hoorays, the Vols regressed, fell flat on their faces and endured a 10-0 clobbering from champ-to-be Vanderbilt.

Kind and gentle rules provided an escape after seven innings. Yes, it was embarrassing.

If you look closely, there is a bright side. Tennessee won two of three games. For six weekends it had lost two of three. I do believe two steps forward and one step back is better than the opposite.

This has been a strange season. The Vols are in their third very different segment – excellent start, disappointing mid-section and post-season opportunity.

In the clean-slate reboot, Vitello’s team was almost powerful again. It topped the Tide, 15-10. It was gritty in a dramatic 7-5 victory over the Longhorns – 12 innings that featured relief pitcher Brandon Arvidson and a pair of clutch go-ahead hits by shortstop Gavin Kilen.

The third game was ugly, gift runs to Vandy on wild pitches, two more errors, 11 strikeouts, just four hits and a runner thrown out at home when the team was already behind.

Commodores smiled a lot but did less taunting.

From the middle of February until now, the Vols are 43-16. That sounds a bit better than it was.

Tennessee won its first 19 games, including three over foes with names and three in a row over Florida. The Vols were No. 1 in the polls. Applause was loud. East Tennessee State stopped the winning streak.

Tennessee won two of three at Alabama and all three at South Carolina. That made the record 24-2. Big lefthander Liam Doyle looked like the best pitcher still in college and better than some in the pros. Orange hitters were hitting home runs. Some of us were humming Tony Martin’s song about Omaha, Omaha.

Too soon we had to change our tune. There is no easy explanation for what happened.

The defending national champions (OK, not the same team) lost six of seven SEC weekends – at Texas A&M, to Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, at LSU, at home against Auburn, at home against Vanderbilt and at Arkansas.

Most of the losses were relatively close. Fans blamed the breaks. The weather didn’t cooperate. Umpires missed calls.

The bats weren’t all that hot with runners in scoring position. Pitching was fuzzy. When you allow nearly twice as many stolen bases as any other team in the league, you can’t blame that on bad luck. The next-to-worst fielding percentage among 16 teams was self-inflicted. Dean Curley made 15 errors.

The SEC won-loss record was then 16-14. The Vols hit some more home runs. They had 45 in league games. Opponents hit 42. Tennessee actually gave up more runs than it got.

Along the way, doubters decided the team simply wasn’t good enough. That ruffled Vitello’s Italian feathers.

“We got talent, but we damn sure don’t have the best roster in the country. That’s not even close.”

The coach said what he has is a good group of good guys. He does not throw players under the bus. Effort has never been an issue. He finds other positive points.

The NCAA tournament offers higher highs. Vitello sounds like he sees a chance.

“Our guys should feel like they’ve seen about everything.”

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com.

