Physicians at CMG provide video conference option

The doctor will see you now – on your phone or electronic device.

To ensure the health and safety of patients and staff from the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19), Covenant Medical Group (CMG) practices throughout the region are now offering “telehealth” visits for their patients. This means patients can schedule appointments where they video conference with their provider by phone, tablet, or computer instead of physically coming into the office.

“We want our patients to be safe,” says internist Michael Bernard, MD. “It’s in their best interest to stay home.”

When patients call their CMG providers, they are now encouraged to make an appointment through the telehealth system. Dr. Bernard says the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I think some of our older patients are somewhat hesitant because of the technological aspect of it, but we’re able to walk them through it,” Bernard says. “Patients are very surprised by how good the communication is and by how straightforward the visits are.”

During an online visit, the physician is able to determine if the patient needs to come into the office or if diagnostic testing needs to be arranged. If not, the doctor can prescribe medication and offer sound medical advice. Sometimes patients only need a doctor to answer some questions and calm their fears.

Bernard says the importance of staying home can’t be overstated during this pandemic. He became even more convinced when he volunteered to help treat patients in New York but was turned down because he is over the age of 50.

“I think that just sheds light on how dangerous it can be to be out in public, even though we think of ourselves as being healthy,” Bernard says. “Certainly, if you’re over the age of 60 or you have any comorbidities, you shouldn’t be out. You should be at home.”

Telehealth visits offer one-on-one time with a health care provider minus in-office distractions. Dr. Bernard says it’s been so successful that he can easily envision seeing patients online beyond the pandemic.

“I think the patients really enjoy the convenience and the communication, and I think we’ll see this continue even after COVID-19 is gone,” Bernard says. “Hopefully that’s sooner rather than later.”

Article submitted by public relations department of Covenant Health