Haw Ridge fishing

One evening while on my way to a camera club meeting I stopped by this park to see if there was anything to shoot. I guess there was. Reflections are always fun, and I especially like how the layers draw you deep into this image.

The “blue hour” takes hold while an early evening fog forms on the Clinch River at Haw Ridge Park near Oak Ridge, Tennessee. These fishermen stay on to test their luck. Haw Ridge might be best known for its 30 miles of mountain biking trails, but it also offers fishing, hiking and kayaking and is a relaxing place to sit and watch the water.

If you have any interest in developing your photography skills there are several good camera clubs in the Knoxville area. Some are artistically driven, some are more technical, but I find photographers to be very willing to help and teach. Feel free to email me and I will be happy to provide some suggestions.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.