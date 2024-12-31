While Randy Boyd is running the UT System and building a baseball stadium, who’s in charge of the original Boyd business?

Well, that is Rob Candelino, chief executive officer and board director of the newly named PetSafe Brands, with headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee.

A graduate of the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Rob came online to wish everyone “a brilliant 2025,” while touting achievements of the company in 2024. The new name is key to consolidating five distinct brands, all with registered trademarks, offered by the company:

PetSafe

SportDOG

Invisible Fence

Kurgo, and

Premier Pet

Candelino says, “I believe that leadership is a privilege so we have the responsibility to make a positive impact on the people and communities we serve. I also love to have a lot of fun along the way because life is short and I was always taught that miserable people deliver miserable results.

Randy Boyd founded Radio Systems Corporation in 1991. The company now has over 630 associates worldwide with offices in seven countries. The company produces over 4,600 pet products to promote the safety, health and happiness of dogs.

Boyd received a degree from The University of Tennessee in industrial management in 1979 and a master’s in liberal studies from Oklahoma University in 1988. He has two sons, Harrison and Thomas; two dogs, Spanky and Oscar; two cats, Sebastian and Wolfgang; and a wife of 30 years, Jenny.

Randy and Jenny Boyd have supported numerous local endeavors including financial support for the Pond Gap University Assisted Public School, designed by retired professor Bob Kronick and implemented under the leadership of then-principal Susan Espiritu.

