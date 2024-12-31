Maddie Braden had the toughest offseason of her life starting last March.

The sophomore guard for Christian Academy of Knoxville couldn’t play basketball because she had surgery to repair a torn labrum in her right shoulder.

It was a major setback for Braden, who played through the injury and helped CAK reach the Division II-A Final Four last season.

“Very tough,” Braden said of the offseason after Saturday night’s 57-47 victory over host Maryville in the Renasant Bank Christmas Classic.

Braden scored 25 points and junior guard Colie Thompson had 20 points as the Lady Warriors (9-5) avenged a 42-38 loss to Maryville on Nov. 29 in the Melton Heating and Air Thanksgiving Tournament at Farragut.

“We were looking forward to this game,” Braden said, citing her team’s defense as the difference between the two games against Maryville.

“Definitely defensive intensity because last game we didn’t have that intensity on defense, and whenever we play hard on defense, it translates to our offense as well because it just gets us going.”

Braden was 9 of 16 from the field against Maryville, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and made all four of her free throws.

“I think I just calmed down,” Braden said, “because when I play sped up, it definitely does not help. I looked up the court for teammates who were open and didn’t force shots, and I think just being patient was the key for me today.”

She got a lesson in patience after having the surgery last March.

Braden hurt her shoulder while blocking a shot last Dec. 29 during a 43-41 victory over Alcoa in a tournament at Lenoir City.

She kept playing last season with a partial tear in the labrum and averaged 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 2.0 assists as the Lady Warriors advanced to state semifinals before losing to University School of Jackson 36-35.

Then came the surgery, which left her right arm in a sling for more than a month.

Braden, chosen to the All-5Star Preps second team as a freshman, didn’t get cleared to shoot in the gym until early September.

She made the best of her idle time.

“I was just working on my left hand (shooting) because I had surgery on my right shoulder, so definitely left-hand layups,” Braden said. “A lot of left hand (shots).”

CAK coach Abby Williams watched a long process as Braden returned to her normal shooting and regained confidence to take contact with the shoulder.

“Those first few weeks, even months, of getting her confident and comfortable with her body and the game and trusting it has been a process,” Williams said. “I think she’s slowly starting to come into who she is, and (saying), ‘I can play this game, and I’m not going to get hurt again.’

“It was a very freaky accident that happened this time last year, so I think that fear (is there), but she’s playing through it. She’s getting beat up all over the floor and she just keeps going after it, so that’s all we can ask for.”

Braden is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.0 assists this season.

“She can impact the game at every level when she wants to,” Williams said. “She’s a special talent and we’re excited to see where she can go and what she can do with it. She’s just got to keep building that confidence.”

Braden had 14 points in the first half against Maryville as CAK built a 34-22 lead.

CAK outscored the Lady Rebels 19-8 in the second quarter; freshman guard Katelyn Coffman was 2 of 3 from 3-point range in the second quarter.

The Lady Warriors started the third quarter with a 5-0 run with Braden making a 3-pointer from the corner and Thompson scoring on a fast-break layup.

CAK maintained double-digit leads the rest of the game.

“We had a lot of girls step up,” Williams said. “I was proud of them. They really wanted this game. They didn’t like how the first time we played (Maryville) went.”

Thompson was 9 of 17 from the field, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range, and made both of her foul shots.

“I was really proud of (Thompson),” Braden said. “She definitely stepped up tonight whenever we needed her. She played a key role.”

