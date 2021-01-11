Peninsula offers free recovery academy

Peninsula is a 155-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital located in Blount County, with outpatient centers in Knox, Blount, Loudon and Sevier counties.

However, Peninsula is more than just buildings. The team of psychiatrists, support staff and peer counselors are committed to providing caring, quality programs and services for people who struggle with behavioral or mental health issues including addiction and dependency.

Now a free program called the Peer Support Academy has launched to help people “get better and stay better.” That’s a quote from Stan Grubb, one of the five peer support counselors who will lead the academy.

Peer support specialists are trained to use their own experiences with recovering and coping with a mental illness or behavioral issues so they may share hope and wellness with others.

Learn more about Stan and the program here: Covenant Health_Peer Support PWMC

If there is imminent danger of harm, call 911. Info here or call 865-970-9800 to find a physician or get help.