Services private for ex-sheriff’s mom

Inez Greene Jones, 92, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her home in Cumberland Estates. Survivors include her son, Jimmy “J.J.” Jones, former sheriff of Knox County. Mrs. Jones retired after a 40-year career as an elementary school teacher in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Former Superintendent of Schools Earl Hoffmeister once corrected a person who said, “I can’t believe J.J. has a master’s degree.” Mr. Hoffmeister responded, “Then you don’t know his mama.”

She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ross Earl Jones, and their son, Earl Clinton Jones. Other survivors include grandchildren, Carson Lee Jones and Clinton Ross Jones and his wife, Megan. The family planned a private service. Additional obituary information is here.