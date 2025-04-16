A team of students from Pellissippi State’s Culinary Arts program earned a bronze medal at the American Culinary Federation Southeast Regional Culinary Competition this month – finishing just six points behind the leader in their first time participating in the contest.

The team of five students curated a four-course meal with an Appalachian theme which included a fresh puff pastry with smoked bass and a Campari puree, a spring-forward, arugula-based salad, a simply seasoned duck with blackberry pickled cabbage, a sorghum cake, goat-cheese mousse and more.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.