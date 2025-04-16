Spring Sports
Clink on this link, choose your sport, then schedules from the dashboard. Enter your school and see the schedule. Some schools report scores, some do not, but all the schedules are there.
5StarPreps shared local high school football spring game schedule. If your school is not listed, there is no spring game publicized as of this posting.
- Alcoa: May 13 scrimmage vs. Powell
- Carter: May 2 (Green/White Game), May 9 scrimmage at Clinton
- Catholic: May 9 (green/gold game)
- Central: May 14 scrimmage vs. Oak Ridge
- Claiborne: May 23 Blue/White Game
- Clinton: May 9 scrimmage vs. Carter (7 p.m.)
- Cocke County : May 20 scrimmage vs. Cosby (6 p.m.)
- Farragut: May 8 Blue/Gray Game (6 p.m.); May 15 scrimmage vs. Halls (6 p.m.)
- Gatlinburg-Pittman: May 16 scrimmage at David Crockett
- Gibbs: May 9 scrimmage Grace at Gibbs (6 p.m.)
- Grace Christian: May 9 scrimmage at Gibbs (6 p.m.); May 16
- Navy/White Game
- Grainger: May 16 at South-Doyle (6 p.m.)
- Halls: May 15 scrimmage at Farragut (6 p.m.)
- Hardin Valley: May 16 Blue/White Game
- Karns: May 12 (Blue/Gold Game)
- Kingston: May 15th scrimmage vs. White County
- Lakeway Christian: May 22 intersquad scrimmage
- Loudon: April 25 scrimmage vs. Polk County
- Morristown East: May 15 Scrimmage at Seymour (6 p.m.)
- Oak Ridge: May 14 scrimmage at Central (6 p.m.)
- Powell: May 13 scrimmage at Alcoa (6 p.m.)
- Rockwood: May 13 scrimmage at Scott
- Seymour: May 15 scrimmage vs. Morristown East (6 p.m.)
- South-Doyle: May 16 scrimmage vs. Grainger Stone Memorial; May 19 scrimmage vs. Cookeville
- Sweetwater: May 16 scrimmage at Lenoir City (6 p.m.)
- Tellico Plains: May 9 Maroon & White Game
- TKA: May 16 scrimmage vs. Sunbright
- Union County: May 23 Vs. Wartburg (3 p.m.)
- Wartburg: May 23 scrimmage at Union County
- West: May 9 scrimmage vs. Science Hill
- William Blount: May 6 scrimmage vs. Sequoyah
The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all Spring sports.
Baseball
May 20-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Murfreesboro, TN
May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class 1A
Division I Class 2A
Division I Class 3A
Division I Class 4A
Murfreesboro, TN
Boys’ Lacrosse
May 10-16, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
TBD
May 10-17, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
TBD
Girls’ Lacrosse
May 10-17, 2025
TBD
Soccer
May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
Division I Class AAA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
May 21-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Softball
May 20-23, 2025
Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU
Boys’ Tennis
May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Girls’ Tennis
May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Boys’ Track and Field
May 14-15, 2025
Class A Decathlon
Class AA Decathlon
Class AAA Decathlon
State Decathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville, TN
May 14-16, 2025
Division II-A Decathlon
Division II-AA Decathlon
State Decathlon – Site TBD
May 20-22, 2025
Class A Championship
Class AA Championship
Class AAA Championship
Division II-A Championship
Division II-AA Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN
Girls’ Track and Field
May 14, 2025
Class A Pentathlon
Class AA Pentathlon
Class AAA Pentathlon
State Pentathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville
May 14-16, 2025
Division II-A Pentathlon
Division II-AA Pentathlon
State Pentathlon – Site TBD
May 20-22, 2025
Class A Championship
Class AA Championship
Class AAA Championship
Division II-A Championship
Division II-AA Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN
Unified Track and Field
May 22, 2025
Unified Track Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Mufreesboro, TN
