5StarPreps shared local high school football spring game schedule. If your school is not listed, there is no spring game publicized as of this posting.

Alcoa: May 13 scrimmage vs. Powell

Carter: May 2 (Green/White Game), May 9 scrimmage at Clinton

Catholic: May 9 (green/gold game)

Central: May 14 scrimmage vs. Oak Ridge

Claiborne: May 23 Blue/White Game

Clinton: May 9 scrimmage vs. Carter (7 p.m.)

Cocke County : May 20 scrimmage vs. Cosby (6 p.m.)

Farragut: May 8 Blue/Gray Game (6 p.m.); May 15 scrimmage vs. Halls (6 p.m.)

Gatlinburg-Pittman: May 16 scrimmage at David Crockett

Gibbs: May 9 scrimmage Grace at Gibbs (6 p.m.)

Grace Christian: May 9 scrimmage at Gibbs (6 p.m.); May 16

Navy/White Game

Grainger: May 16 at South-Doyle (6 p.m.)

Halls: May 15 scrimmage at Farragut (6 p.m.)

Hardin Valley: May 16 Blue/White Game

Karns: May 12 (Blue/Gold Game)

Kingston: May 15th scrimmage vs. White County

Lakeway Christian: May 22 intersquad scrimmage

Loudon: April 25 scrimmage vs. Polk County

Morristown East: May 15 Scrimmage at Seymour (6 p.m.)

Oak Ridge: May 14 scrimmage at Central (6 p.m.)

Powell: May 13 scrimmage at Alcoa (6 p.m.)

Rockwood: May 13 scrimmage at Scott

Seymour: May 15 scrimmage vs. Morristown East (6 p.m.)

South-Doyle: May 16 scrimmage vs. Grainger Stone Memorial; May 19 scrimmage vs. Cookeville

Sweetwater: May 16 scrimmage at Lenoir City (6 p.m.)

Tellico Plains: May 9 Maroon & White Game

TKA: May 16 scrimmage vs. Sunbright

Union County: May 23 Vs. Wartburg (3 p.m.)

Wartburg: May 23 scrimmage at Union County

West: May 9 scrimmage vs. Science Hill

William Blount: May 6 scrimmage vs. Sequoyah

The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all Spring sports.

Baseball

May 20-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Murfreesboro, TN

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class 1A

Division I Class 2A

Division I Class 3A

Division I Class 4A

Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Lacrosse

May 10-16, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

TBD

May 10-17, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

TBD

Girls’ Lacrosse

May 10-17, 2025

TBD

Soccer

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

Division I Class AAA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

May 21-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Softball

May 20-23, 2025

Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU

Boys’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Track and Field

May 14-15, 2025

Class A Decathlon

Class AA Decathlon

Class AAA Decathlon

State Decathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville, TN

May 14-16, 2025

Division II-A Decathlon

Division II-AA Decathlon

State Decathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025

Class A Championship

Class AA Championship

Class AAA Championship

Division II-A Championship

Division II-AA Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Track and Field

May 14, 2025

Class A Pentathlon

Class AA Pentathlon

Class AAA Pentathlon

State Pentathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville

May 14-16, 2025

Division II-A Pentathlon

Division II-AA Pentathlon

State Pentathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025

Class A Championship

Class AA Championship

Class AAA Championship

Division II-A Championship

Division II-AA Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Unified Track and Field

May 22, 2025

Unified Track Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Mufreesboro, TN

