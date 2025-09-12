The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) and the historic Mabry-Hazen House are teaming up to host a brand-new community event that blends Knoxville’s rich history with the joy of pet adoption. Pawprints: Past & Present will take place on Sunday, September 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Mabry-Hazen House.

The event invites visitors to step back in time and discover the stories of pets who once lived at the historic home, like Terry, the beloved cat of Evelyn Hazen, while also meeting the dogs and cats currently waiting for their forever homes through HSTV.

Highlights of the afternoon include “In the Pawprints of Terry: A Cat’s Life at Mabry-Hazen House,” a special themed tour, along with a treasure hunt for children based on Miss Evelyn’s cats. Guests will also enjoy displays of artifacts and images about pets of the past, pet-friendly vendors, and face painting.

Adding an educational touch, a professor from the University of Tennessee’s College of Veterinary Medicine will give a talk on the evolving role of companion animals. And, of course, attendees will have the chance to meet adorable adoptables, including puppies and kittens, ready to join loving families.

With its mix of history, family fun, and lifesaving adoptions, Pawprints: Past & Present promises to be an unforgettable afternoon for pet lovers of all ages.

Pet Tip: Celebrate your cat’s history. The pets remembered at Mabry-Hazen remind us that every cat has a story. Keeping a little journal or scrapbook of your cat’s milestones can be a meaningful way to honor their place in your family.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

