Remember all the good food and fun times we had at the local soda fountain: ice cream, hot dogs, and the best grilled cheese sandwiches ever made? Friends and family sitting in the wooden booths, red plastic-covered benches sticking to your legs when it was time to scoot out. Don’t you miss it?

You don’t have to miss any of it! Hoskins Drug Store and Soda Fountain, 111 N. Main St in Clinton, TN, takes us back 60 years or so and puts us into those wonderful memories.

The Dining Duo recently visited Hoskins and were more than pleased with this authentic soda fountain. Super clean, friendly staff, and food just like we remembered. The menu has many delicious choices.

Duo One stuck with tradition and ordered a grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, and a chocolate milkshake. Everything was delicious (the milkshake was to die for).

Duo Two opted for a cheeseburger, fries, and a vanilla shake. Also, a great choice and a satisfied customer.

So, put on your poodle skirt, your saddle oxfords, and a scarf in your ponytail. Hop into your dates’ ’56 Chevy and head for Hoskins Drug Store and Soda Fountain. You will not be disappointed.

Hoskins is open Monday -Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., but food is served 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Drinks and ice cream service continue until 6 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and closed Sunday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.