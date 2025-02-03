U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Covenant Health’s Parkwest Medical Center as a “Best Hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy).” The medical center ranked fifth in the state.

U.S. News and World Report designates hospitals that meet certain safety and quality measures as “high performing.” For maternity care, these measures include C-section rates, severe newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates and more. Parkwest has lower C-section rates, fewer severe newborn complications and higher breast milk feeding rates than the national average,

“It’s an absolute honor for our team to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Hospital for Maternity Care,” said Nikki Benner, MSN, nurse manager of the Childbirth Center at Parkwest Medical Center. “I’m so proud of our team working together to provide a safe, compassionate environment for families to welcome their newborns.”

The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Hospital Association previously recognized Parkwest’s Childbirth Center as a “BEST for Babies” facility. The facility also has been designated a “Safe Sleep” hospital by Cribs for Kids for its promotion of safe sleep practices. To learn more about maternity services at Parkwest, visit CovenantHealth.com/Parkwest/Services/Childbirth-Center.

U.S. News & World Report is a global leader in journalism. To view the full list of “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy)” or read more about the methodology, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area/tn/maternity.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a not-for-profit, community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians and dedicated employees and volunteers.