February is the shortest month but there are some interesting national days celebrated throughout the month. The process for receiving national recognition is here.

First of all, February is

Black History Month and American Heart Month, both worthy focuses.

Then there are 168 February National Days to celebrate during the year’s second month.

Some of the days created as national days of celebration:

Feb. 1: National Baked Alaska Day, National Get Up Day, and National Freedom Day are a just a few for Feb. 1.

Feb. 2: Of course there is Groundhog Day, but add to that National Brown Dog Day or World Play Your Ukelele Day among several others.

Feb. 3: Celebrate National Wedding Ring Day or National Cordova Ice Worm Day if you are looking for an odd recognition. Plus, there are many others for Feb. 3.

Feb. 4: It’s Facebook’s birthday plus National Create a Vacuum Day and National Quaker Day.

Feb. 5: This day has some strange national recognition: National Shower with a Friend Day or National Fart Day to name two.

Feb. 6: National Lame Duck Day and Pay-A-Compliment Day are two of some special days for Feb. 6.

Feb. 7: A follow-up to Feb. 6, this date is National Pass Gas Day and more seriously National Women’s Heart Day.

Feb. 8: National Kite Flying Day or Laugh and Get Rich Day might be your chosen celebrations today.

Feb. 9: Super Bowl Sunday will overshadow National Toothache Day or Read in the Bathtub Day.

Feb. 10: National Football Hangover Day might fit some following the Super Bowl, but others might prefer National Cream Cheese Brownie Day.

Feb. 11: National Make a Friend Day is the best choice of several for today.

Feb. 12: Gearing up for Valentine’s Day, today we can celebrate National Freedom to Marry Day.

Feb. 13: Galentines Day is day to celebrate with girlfriends or if you are a loner, it is also Self-Love Day.

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day of course, but it is also Library Lovers Day and in connection with Heart month, it is World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness.

Feb. 15: Following Valentine’s Day, there is Single Awareness Day.

Feb. 16: This date has the least group of choices but it is National World Whale Day.

Feb. 17: Presidents Day takes the focus today but it is also Random Acts of Kindness or World Human Spirit Day.

Feb. 18: Now this day has some very weird titles that received approval from the government: Cow Milked While Flying an Airplane Day and Thumb Appreciation Day are two of those.

Feb. 19: International Tug of War Day and National Arabian Horse Day is observed today.

Feb. 20: Clean out Your Bookcase Day, National Muffin Day and National Cherry Pie Day are among several choices for celebrating today.

Feb. 21: Just a few choices today with National Sticky Bun Day being one.

Feb. 22: Walking the Dog Day and World Thinking Day top the choices today.

Feb. 23: National Rationalization Day would be a day to think about how someone rationalized spending money to certify some of the national days.

Feb. 24: Another day with only few choices like National Tortilla Chip Day or I Hate Coriander Day.

Feb. 25: Quiet Day is one of a few choices today.

Feb. 26: Thermos Bottle Day or National Set a Good Example Day are choices for today.

Feb. 27: No Brainer Day is the perfect day to stay focused on what you are doing.

Feb. 28: National Tooth Fairy Day is the perfect way to end this month.

If you want to see all the national days for each date, go here.