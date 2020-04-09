Papal perspective

This breathtaking spiraling structure, the Bramante Staircase in the Vatican, was off-limits the day we visited. Determined to get my shot, I stepped out of line only to be met by a cute, but unsmiling Swiss Guard. You know, the ones with the cool colorful uniforms (google it). I got the shot and made a quick exit. The amazing thing about the staircase is its shape: centuries before DNA mapping was discovered, Bramante created a staircase with the shape of a double-helix.

I just thought it was cool.

Happy Easter. May you be blessed, and may you be a blessing!

