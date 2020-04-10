Oak Ridge Farm Market opens Saturday

Hey, Foodies!

Broadacres in Powell has a food truck coordinator. Krista Witz on Facebook Broadacres HOA is scheduling food trucks to the ’hood. Looks like we’ve got Full Service BBQ coming on April 14 and Forks on the Road coming April 15, both from 5-7:30. Trucks will be parked at the Cricket Club Pool, 7700 Castlecomb Rd. And everybody is welcome.

Knoxville Food Trucks Circle has a Facebook page with information from several vendors.

Anderson County: Sew Good Mask Project. Volunteers are sewing free, non-medical, cloth face masks for the general public, focusing on those with the greatest need. The Facebook page has patterns, a how-to video for DIY and a place to request masks if you’re in need.

Market Square Farmers Market: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening day of the market will be delayed until Wednesday, May 13, and the dates, hours and layout/venue are subject to change. The schedule now is Wednesdays 11-2 and Saturdays 9-2.

Second Harvest: Seeking donations to help with extra food needs during COVID-19 closures.

Mobile Meals: Great volunteers performing a great service. Volunteers deliver meals 10-1 as often as time permits. One- and two-hour routes are available, and there are recipients in every zip code in Knox County. Info, for a speaker or to volunteer: 865-524-2786.

Food City: Temporary new hours: 7-8 a.m. for customers 65 and older as well as customers with underlying health conditions. Also, each Monday, pharmacy locations will be open at 7 a.m. to allow these customers to pick up their prescriptions with limited exposure.

East Tennessee FARM: The Historic Oak Ridge FARM Market opens for the season Saturday, April 11. Open each Saturday 8-12 in Jackson Square. Our 44th year. * Ebenezer United Methodist Church Market, Tuesdays 3-6; opened April 7. * Hardin Valley Church of Christ, Thursdays 3-6; opening May 7. Click here for maps and more.

Welcome to a new Friday column about food. If you’ve got suggestions for inclusions, improvements or feature stories, please give a shout to sandra.clark@KnoxTNToday.com.