Outpatient Diagnostic Center sells for $4.2 million

Real estate markets were active again last week in Knox County. We recorded 531 trust deeds valued at $147.1 million. These numbers fall short of the previous week by $11.2 million and 115 documents. Transfers also reported less value and a fewer number of instruments recorded than the previous week. Two hundred and eighty-four warranty deeds were recorded with a total value of $83.2 million. The first week of August reported 108 additional deeds and $32.7 million more in value.

There were only two transfers greater than $1 million last week. The first and largest was a mobile home park off Oak Ridge Highway near Emory Road. Volunteer Village MHC LLC bought the property from MMDI Knoxville LLC for $5.765 million.

The other property that sold, though slightly less valuable monetarily, is probably a more notable facility. On Aug. 14 the imaging center across from the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum sold. MMPF II MPA Portfolio SPE LLC bought Outpatient Diagnostic Center from MPA Imaging Associates LLC for $4.257 million.

We recorded 10 mortgages with a value greater than $1 million. The following institutions financed them:

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee $11 million

Walker & Dunlop, LLC $8.715 million

Manufacturers & Trades Trust Co. $7.055 million

Wells Fargo N.A. $5.55 million

Regions Bank $1.42 million

Pinnacle Bank $1.3 million

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee $1.28 million

Enrichment Federal Credit Union $1.143 million

Synovus Bank $1.010 million

ORNL Federal Credit Union $1 million

All of our top lenders can be viewed at https://knoxcounty.org/apps/top_lender/

The real estate market remains fluid. Interest rates are still very low and many are taking advantage of them. Properties continue to change hands. The Knox Register’s office will be here to serve the public and report our activity. Stay healthy and take care!

Nick McBride is the Knox County register of deeds.