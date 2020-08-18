Wheels of justice may roll on East Sunset property

A couple of Holston Hills residents are feuding about the fate of a rundown property at 5807 East Sunset Road.

Former city council member (and sometimes KnoxTNToday writer) Nick Della Volpe calls the property “a festering eyesore” that should be torn down. He says the city is “foot-dragging.”

Knoxville Law Director Charles Swanson said he’s personally reviewed the case and is “persuaded that the attorneys handling it on behalf of the law department have given this matter their full and diligent attention.”

Della Volpe said the property was condemned some 2 ½ years ago after years of complaints about the neglect and deteriorating condition of the unoccupied house. Property owners secured a six-month stay in court, possibly to make repairs, but nothing happened. Since then city lawyers have agreed to “continuance after continuance.” He suggested the lawyers should be paid based on performance.

Swanson said the case is set for further hearing in Part II of Chancery Court on Sept. 16. He said as a matter of both policy and legal ethics, the city does not comment on matters that are in litigation. In general, though, due process issues are designed to “afford both property owners as well as affected neighbors an opportunity for full and fair review before property rights are impacted.”

Both Della Volpe and Swanson live in Holston Hills.

Tax records show five years of unpaid property taxes and penalties ($6,200 owed Knox County and $7,500 owed the city) plus another $2,000 for unpaid taxes on the adjacent lot at 5805 East Sunset.

