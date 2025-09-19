Otters are an indicator species — when you see them in the wild, it usually means the environment is clean. Otters are often seen as indicators of a healthy ecosystem, primarily because they rely on clean water for survival. They play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of aquatic ecosystems by controlling the populations of prey species, such as fish and invertebrates.

However, their presence can be threatened by water pollution, habitat destruction, and climate change, so protecting clean water sources is essential for their survival and, by extension, the health of the entire aquatic ecosystem.

Over the past 30 years, river otters have started to reappear in the Smokies, and Zoo Knoxville’s work with them ties into broader conservation efforts.

